Lakers to play Saturday as NBA playoffs restart with commitments from the league

The U.S. flag is seen as L.A. Lakers and Clippers players wear Black Lives Matter shirts and kneel during the national anthem at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After two days of refusing to play games, NBA players returned to practice courts Friday with a renewed commitment from the league and team ownership to aid their fight for justice.

In a joint statement issued by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, the league announced it will resume its postseason Saturday thanks to an agreement between all parties to intensify efforts for social betterment and against racial injustices.

In particular, the NBA and NBPA announced three commitments:

• The league, players and owners will establish a coalition “focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.”

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to three commitments that further collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality. https://t.co/JsBT3siEE1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 28, 2020