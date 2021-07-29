NBA star Jaxson Hayes arrested following altercation with police in Woodland Hills

Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots a free throw against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center on January 16, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans basketball player Jaxson Hayes was arrested after an altercation with police in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

Officers were responding to a domestic dispute in the 22000 block of Mariano Street when they made contact with a man in the front yard of a residence shortly before 3 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Authorities later determined the man was 21-year-old NBA player Jaxson Hayes.

The Police Department said Hayes was told by arriving officers that they received a call at the location and needed to speak with the victim while he remained outside.

Hayes allegedly tried to enter the home repeatedly but was blocked by officers, who then called for backup.

Police say officers then attempted to place Hayes’ hands behind his back, but he broke free and pushed one of the officers into a wall.

Hayes was taken to the ground and struck twice by a stun gun as he attempted to get up and continue resisting, the Police Department stated.

The altercation continued for about two and a half minutes before officers were able to handcuff Hayes.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, according to the Police Department.

One officer was also injured and required medical treatment. He has since been released from a local hospital.

The Police Department said the officers were equipped with body-worn cameras during the incident.

A woman at the location declined to cooperate with officers’ investigation into the original domestic dispute call, according to the news release.

The New Orleans Pelicans released a statement following the arrest, ESPN reported.

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes,” the statement read. “We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Hayes was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Pelicans last season.