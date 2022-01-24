NBA star Jaxson Hayes charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest months after Woodland Hills incident

Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Nov. 2, 2021 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes has been charged with domestic violence abuse, resisting arrest and battery against a police officer in connection with a July incident at his Woodland Hills home in which LAPD officers choked him and hit him with a Taser.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office charged Hayes on Monday with five counts of abusing a spouse or co-habitant, one count of resisting arrest, one count of battery against an LAPD officer, three counts of vandalism and one count of trespassing in connection with the July clash.

Police responded to Hayes’ home after his girlfriend’s cousin called 911 and said Hayes was being “loud and violent” and that his significant other was scared. When police arrived on scene, however, Hayes and the woman who called police told responding officers that the situation had been diffused, according to video of the incident released last year by LAPD.

The officers told Hayes to wait outside while they talked to the woman, but he demanded to see a search warrant and asked why he couldn’t go in his own home.

