NBCUniversal exec Ron Meyer fired after disclosure of affair, alleged extortion plot

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer speaks at The State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future and Universal Studios Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 25, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

NBCUniversal fired longtime Universal executive Ron Meyer Tuesday after learning he had tried to cover up hush-money payments to a woman — a scenario that Meyer said led to an extortion plot.

“I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me,” Meyer, the vice chairman of NBCUniversal, said in a statement from the company. “Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago.”

Meyer acknowledged that he disclosed the settlement to his bosses at NBCUniversal after others became aware of his secret payments.

“I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me,” Meyer said in the statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.