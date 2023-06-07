Orange County Fair officials announced its entertainment line up for the upcoming summer fair on Wednesday. Guests can expect performances from singer-songwriters Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke and Mario, among others.

This year’s fair will have a total of 71 performances across the fair’s three entertainment venues: Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar and Action Sports Arena, a news release said.

The Pacific Amphitheatre will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It will kick off the entertainment performances with two pre-fair concerts from Stephen Marley on July 1 and The Green, Hirie, Mike Love, Jesse Royal and Common Sense will perform on June 8.

A few days after those performances, the Toyota Summer Concert Series will celebrate the fair’s opening weekend with performances from Bee Gees Gold and ABBA LA on July 14, Doors Down and Candlebox on July 15, and The Happy Together Tour on July 16.

Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke and Mario will perform at the Pacific Amphitheatre on Aug.4. The complete entertainment line-up will be available on the OC Fair website.

Tickets for all the performances are on sale now on Ticketmaster as well.

The OC fair will kick off on July 14 and will conclude on Aug. 13. This year’s fair theme will be “Happy Together!”