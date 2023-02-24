The most recent case of a near collision at a United States airport occurred at a local favorite for many Angelenos.

At Hollywood Burbank Airport at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, a Mesa Airlines flight had to abort a landing attempt while just over a mile from the runway after a SkyWest Airlines flight was given permission to take off at the same time, NBC News reports.

The pilot of the Mesa Bombardier CRJ900 was able to pull out of the landing attempt, and air traffic control directed the aircraft out of the path of the SkyWest Embraer E175, which departed the airport without any issues.

The takeoff “prompted an automated alert to sound on the flight deck of the Mesa aircraft,” NBC reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating this incident, which is one several other near-disasters in recent months.

Earlier this month at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, a FedEx cargo plane nearly landed on a runway where a Southwest flight was preparing to take off.

And last month, a Delta Airlines flight had to abandon a takeoff attempt as an American Airlines plane was crossing the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.