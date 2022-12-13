You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day.

Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura.

Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland.

While temperatures will rise to the upper 50s in many areas, don’t get too excited.

While Wednesday will be warmer, the increase is only expected to be a couple of degrees, meaning you’ll probably need that jacket again tomorrow morning.