Eunisses Hernandez, a 32-year-old community activist, is poised to be the next representative for District 1 on the Los Angeles City Council.

Hernandez currently leads incumbent Councilmember Gil Cedillo 54% to 46%, and though the election has not yet been finalized — there are nearly 14,000 ballots left to be counted in L.A. County — she has declared victory.

Cedillo, who declined to comment for this story, has not yet conceded victory.

Hernandez, a self-described abolitionist, ran on a platform that included criminal justice reform.

