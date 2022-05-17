Nearly $1 million worth of jewelry was stolen from an El Monte store Tuesday afternoon, the store’s owner said.

The smash-and-grab occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 10900 block of Main Street, according to Jose Nava, the owner of David’s Jewelers.

About $956,000 in merchandise was taken, Nava said.

Video of the incident posted to the David’s Jewelers Instagram page shows three men smashing display cases and quickly stealing merchandise.

Two employees were also struck with hammers, added Lt. Knight of the El Monte Police Department.

The thieves appeared to escape with jewelry despite store workers throwing chairs, a trash can and books at the thieves, then following them outside of the store and continuing to scuffle.

The thieves ultimately fled in a Chevrolet Avalanche, and they were last seen on the westbound 10 Freeway, Knight said.

Knight did not confirm Nava’s estimate of the cost of merchandise stolen, but he did say it was a significant amount.