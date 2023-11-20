About 20 people were detained after a shooting was reported at a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.

Officers responded at 2:49 a.m. to a shooting call in the 900 block of Avila Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Upon arriving, they searched the building and located about 20 people inside the warehouse.

Police detained and questioned everyone who was in the warehouse but did not find a firearm or a victim, according to the spokesperson.

Video showed men and women lined up on the street outside the building as police conducted their investigation.

No arrests were made and no further details were provided about the incident.