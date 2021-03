Nearly two dozen dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside a broken down RV in downtown Los Angeles. Deity Animal Rescue stepped in to help but the pack has since multiplied and the pups need new homes.

For information on how to adopt the dogs, visit deitydogsandgoods.com.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 18, 2021.

More than 20 dogs found in broken down RV in downtown LA living in deplorable conditions. How this happened and who stepped in to help on @KTLA at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/cHgsTgNZlR — Kacey Montoya (@kaceymontoya) March 19, 2021