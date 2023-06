Guns collected during a buy back event are seen in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on June 12, 2023.

Nearly 300 guns were turned in to authorities during a Long Beach Police Department buyback event over the weekend.

The event was held Saturday at MacArthur Park in Long beach and those who returned a firearm got a gift card. It was sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

In total, 293 guns were returned:

115 handguns, including 2 ghost guns

100 rifles

42 shotguns

7 assault rifles

29 non-functioning firearms