Nearly $5 million in fake designer goods seized at LAX, CBP says

Officers recently seized nearly $5 million worth of counterfeit designer goods at Los Angeles International Airport that had arrived from China through express air cargo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Wednesday.

A total of 7,170 fraudulent high-fashion items were confiscated after arriving at LAX’s cargo operations, according to a CBP news release.

The products included: 2,175 counterfeit Louis Vuitton sandals; 475 counterfeit Chanel sandals; 450 counterfeit Dior sandals; 400 counterfeit Fendi sandals; 375 Versace counterfeit Versace sandals; 325 Gucci counterfeit Gucci sandals; 572 Dior counterfeit Dior purses; and 625 counterfeit Louis Vuitton clutches.

“If genuine, the seized merchandise would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,899,905.00,” the release stated.

The designer knockoffs were found by CBP officers as they performed an enforcement exam on a shipment of nearly 200 boxes that arrived in mid-July. The shipment was falsely labeled as “Plastic Office Supplies,” officials said.

Import specialists from the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising, and the Apparel, Footwear and Textiles’ Centers of Excellence assisted with the seizure.

For the 2019 fiscal year, CBP has confiscated more than 27,500 shipments of counterfeit items nationwide that — if genuine — would have been worth about $1.5 billion.

The top items seized based on intellectual property rights violations were watches and jewelry, accounting for about 15% of all such seizures, according to the agency.

“Counterfeit products have an enormous impact on the American economy by eroding the competitiveness of American workers, manufacturers and innovation,” Carlos C. Martel, the CBP director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, said in the release. “CBP commits substantial resources to detect, interdict and seize goods that infringe intellectual property rights laws.”