Nearly 900-acre Lime Fire near Lake Piru now 70% contained

Smoke billows as the Lime Fire burns near Lake Piru on June 13, 2020. (Ventura County Fire Department)

Firefighters have made progress containing the nearly 900-acre Lime Fire in the Lake Piru area and all evacuations were lifted overnight, officials said Saturday.

The blaze that erupted Wednesday and grew to scorch some 898 acres was about 70% contained three days later as 200 firefighters battled the flames, the Ventura County Fire Department said in an 8:30 a.m. update.

The fire at some point was threatening two dozen structures, prompting the Fire Department to evacuate the Piru Campground and homes along Piru Canyon Road.

Three injuries were reported as of Saturday, including two minor injuries suffered the day before., according to the department.

“Firefighters continue to build and improve containment lines around the fire,” fire officials said Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further details were available.