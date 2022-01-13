Nearly a third of Asian Americans in San Gabriel Valley report experiencing racism during pandemic, survey finds

A woman protests anti-Asian violence and hatred as a coalition of activist groups and labor unions participate in a May Day march for workers’ and human rights in Los Angeles on May 1, 2021. (DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly a third of Asian Americans in the San Gabriel Valley said they or their family members have experienced anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most incidents involving verbal attacks, a new survey found.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they feel less safe than before the pandemic, and the majority said they are more “vigilant and defensive” when they leave home, according to the survey released Wednesday by the Asian Youth Center and Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles.

Of those who are parents, about half said they are concerned about their children being the victims of racist bullying or insults at school.

The San Gabriel Valley is home to more than half a million Asian Americans — one of the highest concentrations in the United States.

