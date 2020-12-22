Negative coronavirus test doesn’t ‘clear’ you for holiday gatherings, health officials say

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A coronavirus testing center at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A coronavirus testing center at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Amid growing signs that many people are not heeding warnings to avoid Christmas gatherings and travel, some people are getting COVID-19 tests in hopes of being “cleared” to enjoy the holidays in groups.

This happened before Thanksgiving with disastrous results: Many attended holiday events and got sick, causing the coronavirus to spread uncontrolled, filling hospitals and contributing to a worsening surge.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged people not to believe that a negative test result means it’s safe to attend or host a holiday gathering with people from more than one household.

“By the time you get a negative test result, you may no longer be negative,” Ferrer said. “And even if you have no symptoms, you can easily infect others.”

Read the full story on LATImes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News