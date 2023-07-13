Hollywood actors are set to strike Thursday after a contract between the union and studio producers expired at midnight.

The sides had been in negotiations for months. Still, as the contract expired, the SAG-AFTRA negotiating board recommended striking against Hollywood studios and streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Federal negotiators were brought in for the last two days of talks to help work out a deal, but that effort has failed.

Picketers pass near a studio entrance during a Writers Guild rally outside Warner Bros. Studios, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher described recent negotiations as “disrespectful” and “insulting.” Drescher released a statement Wednesday night.

“Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity … with a strike recommendation to our national board,” a portion of the statement read.

The actors’ union will be joining the picket lines with the Writers Guild of America. It would be the first time since 1960 that both groups have joined on the picket lines.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released a statement Thursday morning.

“This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases … a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more,” a portion of that statement read.

SAG-AFTRA’s national board will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to vote on whether to approve the strike.

A news conference will be held around noon to inform the media.