A 78-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Long Beach Saturday morning, and the Long Beach Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man who lived in the same condominium complex as the woman in connection with the murder, police said.

The woman, Long Beach resident Paz Veliz, was found at about 6:18 a.m. “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper torso” in an alleyway in the 2900 block of Coolidge Street, and she was declared dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department, LBPD said in a news release.

A witness told police he saw someone running from the scene, and officers spotted a man fitting that description running toward the 91 Freeway at Paramount Boulevard.

When police tried to detain that man, who was later identified as Kevin Ngo, he “refused to comply,” so officers used force to take him into custody, “and a knife was recovered at the arrest location,” LBPD added.

A motive for the attack has not yet been established, nor has the exact relationship between Ngo and Veliz, but police believe they know what immediately preceded the assault.

“Detectives believe the victim was in the alleyway collecting recyclables when she was attacked from behind by the suspect. The suspect stabbed the victim and fled the area on foot after residents began yelling for help,” the release explained.

Ngo has been booked into the Long Beach City Jail, and he is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Jail records do not indicate when he is due to appear in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.