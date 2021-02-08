Neighbor fatally shoots man who killed stepmother, injured father in Apple Valley attack: Officials

An Apple Valley man who had allegedly fatally stabbed his stepmother and injured his father was then shot to death by the victims’ neighbor over the weekend, officials said.

The ordeal was reported about 5 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 16200 block of Pauhaska Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found a man and woman dead near the front of the home and another man laying in the street with “apparent knife wounds,” authorities said in a news release.

An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Jeremy Koger was at his father and stepmother’s home when he attacked the victims for an “unknown reason,” according to the release.

Both victims ran outside to look for help and Koger left the area, officials said.

While neighbors were alerting authorities of the attack and helping the victims, Koger returned to the home and again began attacking his stepmother with a knife, according to officials.

That’s when a neighbor ran to his home, returned with a gun and yelled at Koger to stop.

But the suspect continued to attack the victim, and the neighbor shot Koger, stopping the attack, officials said.

Koger and his stepmother, Lorain Corral, 55, died at the scene.

Koger’s father, Jerry Koger, 58, was flown to a hospital.

The motive for the attack has not been released, and it is unclear if the neighbor will face any charges in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the incident, can call Detective Simon DeMuri 909-387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact a tip line at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.