The Pasadena Police Department has identified the person suspected of killing a woman earlier this week following an early morning fight.

After initially withholding the suspect’s name, Pasadena police identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Levels, 54, of Pasadena.

Levels is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Tynisha Houston early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue.

Houston was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police say Levels and Houston were neighbors in the same apartment complex. At some point prior to the shooting, a neighborly dispute began in the common area of the complex. That verbal altercation became physical and escalated until it ended in gunfire.

At the time of his arrest, detectives served a search warrant on site, conducted interviews and recovered the suspected murder weapon.

Levels himself was taken to the hospital following his arrest for treatment of injuries he suffered during the fight. The severity of his injuries was not disclosed by police.

Levels has been booked into jail where he’s being held on a $3.1 million bail. On Thursday he was formally charged with Houston’s murder.