Neighbor reported man trying to kill sister before police fatally shot him in Harbor Gateway: LAPD

Investigators respond to the scene of a deadly police shooting in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood on May 14, 2020. (KTLA)

A neighbor had reported a man trying to kill his sister Thursday before responding officers shot and killed him in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said Friday.

While officers were en route to the home in the 700 block of 123rd Street, they received reports that shots had been fired at the location, according to Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery.

Officers arrived around 12:45 p.m., surrounded the house and called the man on the phone, the LAPD said in a news release.

“While speaking with the suspect, the officers learned that he was armed with a gun and had fired a round into a door inside the residence,” LAPD said. “In addition, the suspect was refusing to allow his sister to exit the location.”

The man later left the home armed with a revolver, according to the department.

That’s when police shot the man, who died at the scene.

No officers were hurt during the incident and it’s unclear what the man did to prompt officers to open fire. LAPD declined to provide further details on the police shooting Friday.

Police said they recovered a loaded revolver at the scene.

Authorities did not identify the man killed and no further details were available.

The shooting is being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General, the Board of Police Commissioners and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The three agencies will review evidence and decide if the use of force was justified.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to call the LAPD at 213-486-5230.

