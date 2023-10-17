A security guard was shot in Laguna Hills Tuesday morning.

The attack was reported at about 11 a.m. in a residential area called Nellie Gail Ranch, located near the intersection of Saddle Rock Place and Bridlewood Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, and authorities are searching for the shooter.

Residents of the area told KTLA that the man is a security guard who patrols on a golf cart and that he was shot three times.

They added that they believe the shooter was a man.