Neighbors look for attacker after teenager assaulted in South L.A.

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of cash a few weeks ago at 318 E. 102nd St. in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South L.A.

Now, a neighbor has released security camera footage of the attack, and neighbors are hoping to bring the assailant to justice.

“I was blown away by what I saw. It was horrendous,” said the neighbor, who declined to provide his name.

The teenager took several punches to the face and head before falling to the ground, which is when the assailant grabbed cash from her, believed to be about $30, and took off on his bicycle.

The woman’s younger brother, who was walking with her, attempted to console her as a witness chased after the bicycle with his SUV.

The thief, however, eluded the pursuer by jumping a fence, witnesses said.

“What I’d like the community to know is that everybody has a video camera system at their house. These things won’t be tolerated anymore. We want to capture this, we want to put it out there and we just want to do right,” the neighbor said.