Neighbors, loved ones of fatally stabbed Beverly Grove man stage vigil

Neighbors on Saturday held a vigil for a man who was fatally stabbed last week in Beverly Grove.

The 31-year-old man, who was identified by the coroner’s office as Gabriel Donnay, was stabbed in his own backyard by a man who later took his own life, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two men were found dead Monday evening inside separate homes located within a block from each other, police said. Officers responded to the 6600 block of Maryland Drive for a reported burglary around 4:35 p.m.

While at the scene, officers learned from neighbors about a man inside a home who had been stabbed, police said. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers were searching the area afterward when they came across a man with a self-inflicted stab wound inside another home, according to LAPD. Investigators believe that man stabbed and killed the man who officers found earlier.

LAPD officials said the killing appeared to be “an isolated incident” and there is no active search for a suspect.