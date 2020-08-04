Nephew of Santa Clarita man missing since 2017 is arrested on suspicion of killing him: LASD

William Cierzan is seen in a photo first published by The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

More than three years after a man mysteriously vanished from his home in Santa Clarita, authorities have arrested his nephew on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

Daniel Cierzan, 24, was taken into custody last Friday in connection with his uncle’s disappearance and death, a sheriff’s news release stated.

William Cierzan was reported missing on Jan. 26, 2017. His remains have not yet been found.

Days after he vanished, relatives recalled that the 58-year-old had spent the day at home with nephew, watching golf with him that afternoon.

He was alone inside the house and making dinner around 4 p.m. when his wife, Linda Cierzan, talked to him by phone. It was the last time they spoke, she told reporters at a news conference on Feb. 1, 2017.

When Linda returned home at 7 p.m., dinner was on the stove but her husband was gone. He had left his keys and wallet, and his car was still parked on the property, she said.

Related Content Homicide Detectives Investigating Disappearance of Santa Clarita Man Missing Since Last Week

Later that night, when there was still no sign of William, Linda reported him missing to officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Detectives found apparent blood stains while searching the residence, but it was unclear how much blood was discovered and whether it was William’s, officials previously said.

Surveillance video uncovered during the investigation also showed a car pulling up to the residence about an hour after Linda last spoke with her husband, according to The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. At the time, investigators said they thought the car possibly belonged to Cierzan’s nephew.

The nephew — whose name had not been released then — gave a statement to authorities, but he wasn’t considered a suspect, officials said back in 2017.

It’s unclear what evidence led to the arrest of Daniel Cierzan. Authorities also have not provided a possible motive in the case.

The department said that murder charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday.

A booking photo of the suspect was not released.