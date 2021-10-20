The Netflix company logo is seen at Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos on April 13, 2011. (Credit: Ryan Anson/AFP/Getty Images)

Amid the continued fallout over a Dave Chappelle special, Netflix employees are planning to walk out of the company’s Hollywood office and join marchers in support of the transgender community Wednesday morning.

The walkout and rally with activists and public figures is planned for 10:30 a.m. at Netflix’s building on 1341 Vine Street.

Organizers, who expect hundreds to participate, said the walkout is meant to “underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities.”

The demonstration follows backlash over Dave Chappelle’s standup special “The Closer” on Netflix, which has been criticized as being transphobic.

Netflix Inc. Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos sparked internal dissent among the streaming giant’s employees when he defended the special and said it wouldn’t translate to real-world harm.

Sarandos later said he “screwed up” in his efforts to communicate with the workers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ahead of the walkout, Netflix issued a statement saying: “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”

Walkout organizers, Netflix employee group Team Trans*, said they will present a “list of firm asks” to Sarandos after the demonstration.