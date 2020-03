Netflix on Thursday closed one of its L.A. office buildings for deep cleaning after it suspected that one of its employees might have the novel coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company has recommended all of its L.A. employees work from home, said the person who was not authorized to comment on the matter.

The building that closed, known as Icon, is Netflix’s main L.A. office on Sunset Boulevard.

Netflix declined to comment.

