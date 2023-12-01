Southern California families can get a free Christmas tree, courtesy of Netflix, this holiday season as the streaming service gears up to open its very own Christmas tree farm for a limited time.

Netflix’s Family Switch Christmas Tree Farm will open on Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd in Woodland Hills.

Trees that are 6 or 8 feet tall will be given out for free while supplies last. Free delivery is also available for places up to 15 miles away from the event location, according to Netflix.

The event is inspired by Netflix’s new holiday film “Family Switch,” a movie about family members switching places with each other and navigating a day in each other’s shoes.

The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.