New $1.4-billion Long Beach bridge to open

The new Gerald Desmond Bridge towers above the old Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach. With 205 feet of clearance over the water, the new bridge will be high enough to accommodate larger cargo ships.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Fog hovers just above the new Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach. Workers are scattered over a job site cluttered with traffic cones, construction vehicles and a few small cranes, and Duane Kenagy is giving a tour.

Since signing on as executive director for the project in 2014, Kenagy has grown accustomed to playing docent to an international cast of visiting politicians, students, bureaucrats and media.

Barring delays, the bridge will open Monday, and cars and trucks — by some estimates, 60,000 a day, now rattling across the old bridge just a few feet away — will sail over this gleaming new span connecting the 710 Freeway and downtown Long Beach to the nation’s busiest port complex.

“We’re in a mad dash to get everything done,” Kenagy said, even though with just 10 days to go he hardly seems hurried.

