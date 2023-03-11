The newest affordable housing development in Santa Monica opened its doors on Friday.

Las Flores will offer 73 affordable housing units for the local community, with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available.

The building includes a playground, parking, a community garden and kitchen, a gym, wellness studio, on-site laundry and an outdoor picnic area.

In addition, Las Flores will be all-electric and include EV charging stations and solar panels.

“Today marks a tremendous milestone in our city’s commitment to providing housing security and stability to our entire community,” said Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis. “This development ensures that everyone in our city has access to safe and affordable housing.”

The building was built with the help of the Community Corporation of Santa Monica, a nonprofit that restores, builds and manages local affordable housing. They have restored more than 80 properties in Santa Monica since their inception in 1982.