A Breeze Airways plane is seen in an undated photo provided by the company

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County.

Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida or Provo, Utah.

The new service likely comes as a welcome addition to Disney fans looking for affordable airfare between Disneyland and Walt Disney World, or Southern California residents looking to catch a BYU football game or enjoy a winter getaway.

The new flights will be offered starting at $49 one-way from Santa Ana to Provo or $119 one-way to Orlando.

Flights will begin taking off on Feb. 16, 2023.

With the new service, Santa Ana becomes the 34th destination for Breeze Airways, which was founded by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded JetBlue.

Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President, said he was excited to bring service to connect Orange County, California to Orange County, Florida to make it easier for theme park fans to travel back and forth between the two regions.

Breeze Airways began flying in March 2021 and has quickly expanded, offering 100 nonstop flights from 34 airports.

The airline says its business model centers around offering “affordable fares with plenty of perks” including fewer fees, free family seating and enhanced seating options.

“We are pleased to welcome a new airline partner to our diverse group of carriers,” said Charlene Reynolds, John Wayne Airport Director. “Breeze supports community interests by bringing Orange County a fleet of cleaner, quieter aircraft. We are excited to deliver a superior level of convenience for our guests with additional service and new destinations.”