New anti-camping law meant to help L.A. clean up homeless encampments is set for final vote

A controversial new anti-camping law has been billed as a tool that would allow Los Angeles to clean up some long-standing homeless encampments, while also ensuring that the people who live in them find shelter.

Even if that proves to be true, the law could also produce a less-discussed outcome: granting even more power to the City Council to decide which parts of the city receive focused attention on homelessness and which do not.

The ordinance, set for a second and final vote on Wednesday, prohibits sitting, sleeping or storing property on public property near libraries, parks, day-care centers, schools, freeway overpasses, recently opened homeless shelters and other locations. Yet it also states that enforcement in any of those locations cannot take place until the City Council has reviewed the location and given the go-ahead.

That strategy could force council members to cast separate enforcement votes block by block or encampment by encampment, said Elizabeth Mitchell, an attorney with the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, which is suing the city over its handling of homelessness. Each of the council’s 15 districts, she said, would become “mini fiefdoms.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.