The California Highway Patrol and the Auto Club of Southern California are teaming up to start a new campaign against speeding after the city of Los Angeles experienced the highest number of crash-related fatalities in its history last year.

The “Better Slow Than Sorry” campaign comes after 309 people were killed in car accidents in Los Angeles in 2022. In 2021, the results weren’t much better: car accidents claimed 300 lives across the city.

Pedestrians and cyclists saw a combined total of 178 deaths due to traffic accidents in 2022. According to Los Angeles-based road advocacy group Streets Are for Everyone, speed is said to be the number one cause of these deadly crashes.

“We have to continue to remind people about the dangers of speeding,” said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson AAA. “We want people to make this a community wide effort; it can’t just be law enforcement or traffic safety advocates or government officials … it takes all of us talking with our friends and our family and our teen drivers about the dangers of going above the speed limit on our roads.”

A news conference to kick off the initiative, which is mainly aimed at young and new drivers, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. Among the speakers is a mother who recently lost her son as a result of a street racing crash.

On display at the press conference will be a mangled BMW sedan that collided with a Subaru in a speed-related crash in Bakersfield in 2020. In that crash, the innocent Subaru driver was killed.