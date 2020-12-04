New charges in L.A. accuse Hollywood-backed animal activist Marc Ching of making false claims over his pet food

Founder of Animal Hope and Wellness Marc Ching attends The Fluffball 2015 on Oct. 3, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images for The Fluffball Foundation)

Hollywood-backed animal rescuer Marc Ching faces new criminal charges alleging that he falsely advertised and misbranded products he sold at his pet food store, marking the latest fallout from a Times investigation that exposed troubling practices at his business and charity.

Los Angeles prosecutors added four misdemeanor charges against Ching after an investigation by the California Department of Public Health found, among other things, that his pet food was processed and held under unsanitary conditions, said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office.

“He is alleged to have made false and misleading claims on his website, as well as on the pet food labels he used,” Wilcox said. He declined to elaborate.

Ching, 41, now faces one misdemeanor count each of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, manufacturing and packaging pet food without a license, unlawfully selling products that were falsely advertised, unlawfully selling food that was adulterated and unlawfully selling food that was misbranded, and two counts of false advertising.

