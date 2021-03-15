New cold storm bringing rain, snow and gusty winds to Southern California

Another cold winter storm is making its way through Southern California Monday, bringing dangerous driving conditions for commuters.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain pretty light, ranging between .10 and .33 inches across most areas. Some foothill locations could get closer to .50 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Although not a lot of rain is likely to fall, officials are still warning of slick roadways and urged drivers to leave extra time for their morning commute.

Main (weak) frontal rain band is starting to move across Ventura County early this morning. It should approach LA County by around 6am-ish. Not a lot of precip with it, but expect some wet roadways. Give some extra time for your morning commute! #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/wsyMTEC5o1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 15, 2021

Cold temperatures are expected to bring snow levels down to around the 3,000-foot mark Monday.

Snow totals are forecast to measure between 3 to 6 inches above 5,000 feet. One to 3 inches of snow is likely between 3,000 and 5,000 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Ice and snow could impact travel on the major mountain passes, including Interstate 5 through the Grapevine area.

Rainy, foggy conditions were reported on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning, but no driving restrictions were in place as of 7 a.m.

Winter weather driving conditions expected in local mtns Mon-Mon night due to snow, ice, and gusty winds. Elevations above 5000 ft expected to see 3-6" of snow, with 1-2" possible down to pass level on I-5. Snow levels falling to 2500-3000 ft, #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/P0lf4ZnMo7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 14, 2021

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Grapevine, Tehachapi and Lake Isabella areas until 11 p.m.

Silverado Canyon residents are still working to clean up from last week’s mudslide.

West to northwest winds will also impact many portions of Southern California.

Gusts between 35 and 55 mph will bring a risk of downed trees and power lines to parts of Los Angeles County.

Locally gusty winds up to 50 mph around Lake Palmdale will continue through this morning. More widespread winds will pick up across the Antelope Valley by late morning or early afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Be aware of possible blowing dust! #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/yIdME697qt — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 15, 2021

The wet weather should move out of the region Monday night, making way for sunny skies Tuesday.