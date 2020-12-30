State’s 1st case of new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus detected in SoCal

A new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus reported in the United Kingdom and Colorado has been detected in Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Newsom made the announcement while speaking to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a virtual conversation about the pandemic. The governor did not disclose further details about the patient and when and where the case was reported.

Colorado on Tuesday became the first state in the U.S. to find the new variant of the virus. The patient is a man in his 20s with no travel history, health officials there said. He’s now isolated southeast of Denver.

Citing international travel, Fauci said that he wasn’t surprised that the state has discovered a case, adding that more will likely surface in California and other states.

“I don’t think that Californians should feel that this is something odd. This is something that’s expected,” said the Fauci, who’s the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases.

The cases have triggered a host of questions about how the mutant version circulating in England arrived in the U.S. and whether it is too late to stop it now, with top experts saying it is probably already spreading elsewhere in the U.S.

Fauci said while the new strain can be transmitted more efficiently, there’s no indication that it’s more harmful.

He added, “It doesn’t seem to make it more strong in that regard. In addition, it doesn’t seem to evade the protection that’s afforded by the antibodies that are produced by vaccines.”