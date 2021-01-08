New coronavirus testing site opens at San Gabriel Mission Playhouse amid concerns about false negatives

A new coronavirus testing site opened at the San Gabriel mission Playhouse Friday, but concerns remain that the test being used at the location may produce false negatives.

The site will be using Curative diagnostic tests, which the FDA this week said should only be used on

symptomatic individuals within 14 days of symptom onset and that they might lead to false negatives.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday said officials will continue to use the tests at city sites because they have proven effective.

Tests at the new site, located at 320 South Mission Drive, will be free for San Gabriel and San Gabriel Valley residents.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 8, 2021.