New coronavirus vaccination sites pop up in San Fernando Valley

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination effort kicked off Tuesday in the northeast San Fernando Valley, with the first of three sites opening in Pacoima, officials said.

Subsequent sites will arrive in Sylmar and Tujunga and are open to residents of Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez’s District 7, which also includes North Hills, Mission Hills, Lakeview Terrace and Shadow Hills.

The hyper-local approach “is part of how we get equity, and this is how we actually work to get these vaccines made available to members of our community, many of whom don’t have the means or the wherewithal or the time to navigate what has been a very complicated process,” Rodriguez said.

Appointments are available for residents over the age of 65, as well as workers in food service, farm and agriculture, emergency services, education and childcare, and healthcare and residents of long-term care facilities.

