New COVID-19 vaccination site in East L.A. replaces El Sereno location

A new vaccination site that opened Wednesday at East Los Angeles’ Obregon Park is replacing a previous location at the El Sereno Recreation Center.

The site will be administering the Pfizer vaccine as Los Angeles officials are following federal recommendations and halting the Johnson & Johnson shot after reports of highly unusual blood clots.

Residents can make an appointment at the new East L.A. site at vaccinateLACounty.com.

Mark Mester reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on April 14, 2021.