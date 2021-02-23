New COVID-19 vaccination super site serving Inland Empire opens in Rancho Cucamonga

A new COVID-19 super vaccination site has opened at the Inland Empire Health Plan building in Rancho Cucamonga.

The site opened Tuesday in partnership with San Bernardino County, and officials hope to vaccinate 500 people a day at the location, with aspirations of being able to inoculate up to 1,000 daily.

The site, located at at 10801 Sixth Street, and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Those who qualify to get the vaccine can book an appointment here.

By Tuesday afternoon, however, residents were asked to check back for additional appointments.

San Bernardino County is currently vaccinating residents who are 65 and older. First responders and teachers at schools holding on-campus learning are also authorized to receive a vaccine, but it must be arranged through their employer.

The county has a total of 285,081 coronavirus cases with 2,651 deaths. Thus far, officials have administered 314,719 COVID-19 vaccine doses.