5 new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open in L.A. County

Several new centers are opening around Los Angeles County to help administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents.

The new centers are located at the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Pomona Fairplex and the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey.

More information can be found on vaccinatelacounty.com.

Although experiencing a rocky rollout, California has administered more vaccines than any other state, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2021.