A new $2.3 billion Delta terminal has opened at LAX, featuring 27 gates and a 30,000-square-foot club lounge.

The check-in area features a 250-foot digital backwall as well as an expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim area.

The terminal’s lounge has soundproof work booths, a bar and an outdoor sky deck with a seating area that features a view of the runways.

Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 9 on April 9, 2022.