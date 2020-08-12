L.A. Sheriff’s Dept. provides update on death investigation of Andres Guardado, who was shot by deputy

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is providing an update Wednesday on the investigation into the death of Andres Guardado, who was fatally shot near Gardena almost two months ago.

Guardado died on June 18 after being chased by deputies who were on patrol in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.

Investigators said the 18-year-old was standing in a driveway talking to people in a white Lexus when deputies first saw him. He looked toward the deputies and was seen at some point with a handgun, Commander Chris Marks said during the news conference.

Guardado began running down the driveway prompting deputies to get out of their patrol car and give chase on foot, Marks said.

One deputy ultimately fired six shots, striking Guardado five times.

Family members said Guardado was working as a security guard protecting a business from taggers and the handgun did not belong to him. Investigators said the teen was not a state-licensed security guard and wasn’t wearing a uniform.

The shooting prompted multiple protests, and a union representing Guardado’s father has called on Villanueva to resign over his handling of the case.

An autopsy performed on Guardado also sparked controversy when it was initially placed on a security hold by the sheriff’s department.

The Los Angeles County coroner decided to eventually release the report, which showed Guardado had been shot five times in the back.

The deputy who fired the shot that killed Guardado has been identified as Miguel Vega. Deputy Chris Hernandez was trailing behind Vega to support as backup that night, attorneys have said.

Multiple investigations into the shooting have been opened, including one by the FBI.