Family members are mourning the loss of a 5-year-old boy and his grandmother who were killed by a wrong-way driver in Van Nuys last week.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on June 29 when authorities say a white Honda Accord headed northbound on Woodley Avenue veered into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a gray Honda Civic.

Four members of the Cordova family were in the Civic and headed to dinner when the crash happened, family members said.

A 5-year-old boy and his grandmother who were killed in a crash in Van Nuys are seen in a GoFundMe image.

In the backseat were 5-year-old Yoshua and his grandmother Aura De La Cruz Calderon de Tobar. Both were killed in the crash.

Yoshua’s step-sister and her boyfriend were in the front seats of the Civic and survived with minor injuries.

A child and a woman were killed in a head-on crash in Van Nuys on June 29, 2023. (KTLA)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with the costs of planning funerals for both Yoshua and his grandmother.

Authorities have only identified the suspect driving the Accord as a man in his 30s, and no arrests have been made.

An attorney for the Cordova family believes the suspect was under the influence at the time of the crash, but police are still investigating.