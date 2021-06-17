Court docs reveal new details about suspects in fatal road rage shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

Newly released court documents are revealing new details about the couple charged in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

Leos was fatally shot May 21 in what has been described as a road rage incident that occurred as his mother was driving him to kindergarten.

A week after the deadly shooting, court documents say suspected gunman Marcus Eriz learned about the boy’s death and then hid his vehicle in a garage and shaved his beard.

The documents also say that Eriz brandished a gun at another motorist on a different freeway just days after Aiden was killed.

Eriz has been charged with murder in Aiden’s death. Eriz’s girlfriend Wynne Lee was allegedly driving the vehicle and is facing separate counts.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 17 2021.