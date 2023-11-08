A Lyft driver accused of raping a University of Southern California student on Halloween night has been permanently banned from the platform, the company confirmed with KTLA.

The alleged sexual assault occurred near USC’s campus after the student called a rideshare to be driven home to her off-campus apartment after attending West Hollywood’s Carnaval celebration, the university’s Department of Public Safety said.

She claims the driver raped her inside his vehicle.

Lyft says it is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and this has no place in society,” the company said in a statement after the allegation first surfaced.