Travelers heading to LAX can now enjoy brand-new dining and shopping experiences before their next flight.

Nestled inside the West Gates of Tom Bradley International Terminal come four new culinary spots to enjoy and four new retail shops to grab a souvenir before taking off.

New dining offerings include:

Chicken Guy!

From celebrity chef Guy Fieri and restauranteur, Robert Earl, Chicken Guy! serves up chicken sandwiches, tenders, salad bowls, shakes and more. Travelers can enjoy unique offerings such as a bourbon brown sugar barbecue chicken sandwich, a Mexican street corn salad bowl, all-natural chicken tenders, fried pickle chips, loaded mac and cheese and more. The eatery features a standout collection of 22 different sauces to enjoy with your meal.

Chicken Guy! by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and restauranteur, Robert Earl at Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

Santouka

The popular Japan-based ramen shop will offer its signature lineup of classic ramen dishes mastered since 1988 when the founder first opened up shop in Asahikawa, Hokkaido.

Diners can enjoy rich broth offerings such as shio (salt), miso, spicy miso, shoyu (soy sauce), char sui (roast pork), Tokusen toroniku (roaster pork cheeks). The ramen shop’s housemade broth is made daily after simmering for 20 hours.

The popular Japanese-based ramen shop Santouka at Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

Navarre

Navarre is serving up a variety of tapas, small plates and mini sandwiches that showcase the flavors of Spain and the Mediterranean

“Navarre invites guests to create their own experience — grabbing an affordable snack while on the run or gathering a feast to enjoy as a relaxing meal with a glass of wine or a cold beer. A warm and welcoming spot for a casual pre-flight drink or meal, Navarre will feature farm-fresh ingredients that epitomize the Southern California dining scene, while offering a distinctive style of cuisine that is unlike anything else being served at LAX.”

Burger King

Home of The Whopper, this American staple has been serving up its classic flame-grilled burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, fries, onion rings and more since 1954.

Burger King at Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

Four retail shops are also opening at LAX’s Tom Bradley International for those who need new tech gear, classic Aermican sweets, a fun souvenir or even a brand-new Lego set.

TMZ

Designed to mimic the TMZ newsroom, visitors can pick up lights snacks and drinks along with TMZ-branded merchandise including shirts, hats, hoodies, mugs and more.

TMZ shop at Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

InMotion

The tech retailer offers lifestyle products and electronics including headphones, mobile power, Bluetooth speakers and other travel accessories.

InMotion at Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)

LEGO Store

The brightly-colored Lego Store is stocked with over 200 different sets of Lego collections ready to enjoy. Visitors can browse build sets featuring Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Lego Friends, Duplo, and more with new sets to be added every month.

The LEGO Store at Los Angeles International Airport. (LAX)



See’s Candies

With more than 100 varieties of confectionary treats, See’s Candies is a chocolate lover’s paradise perfect for travelers with a sweet tooth. A candy box from the iconic American shop makes the perfect souvenir or a gift for a loved one overseas.

“The West Gates is one of the most modern and innovative airport concourses in the world and these new concessions are a wonderful complement to the exceptional experience our guests can expect when flying with LAX,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “In partnership with URW, we have assembled a diverse lineup of brands and created opportunity for small-and-minority-owned businesses to participate in our airport concession’s program.”

“We are excited to deliver new retail and dining options that continue to elevate the guest experience at LAX,” said Maral Matossian, URW General Manager at LAX. “Our team, in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports, is dedicated to bringing experiential stores such as LEGO®, brand favorites including InMotion and See’s Candies, and airport firsts like TMZ to the airport. A mix of dining options cater to all guests and our newest restaurant, Navarre, will bring flavors we have not seen before.”

Visitors heading to LAX can always order their food ahead of time and browse the menus and locations of onsite eateries at LAX Shop+Dine.