New emergency warning system launched at Torrance Beach in effort to make shores more accessible to deaf visitors

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Randy Dean, creator of the Beach Emergency Evacuation Lights System, flip a switch to begin a demonstration of the system at Torrance Beach on July 18, 2021.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Randy Dean’s passion project started three years ago out of a beat-up plastic suitcase.

A strobe light screwed into a case, a 6-volt battery, a switch and Dean’s desire to help the deaf and hard of hearing evolved into the Beach Emergency Evacuation Lights System.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbor launched a BEELS pilot program at Torrance Beach.

County officials equipped two buildings and lifeguard towers with nine loudspeakers and 48 strobe lights. The system relays audible warnings in English and Spanish, accompanied by flashing LED strobe lights that can be seen up to half a mile away. Readings for the speakers are up to 109 decibels.

