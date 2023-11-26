A new class of injectables has hit the U.S. and have made their way to Orange County!

These injectables are known as “Skin Boosters.” The treatment is called SkinVive, and it’s micro-droplet injectables that help smooth skin and offer a glowy, moisturizing look.

“It’s a hydration injection, meaning just a little bit that we inject, to give a moisturized, smooth look,” Sara Orban, a PA-C at Dermacare Medical Aesthetics in Orange County, said about the treatment.

“These treatments take about two weeks for results to show, when we inject the SkinVive, it allows water into the cells to moisturize,” says Dr. Jeff Birchall, Medical Director at Dermacare Medical Aesthetics.

Dermacare San Juan Capistrano just opened in Orange County this fall, and is offering complimentary DiamondGlow treatments to first responders and teachers in Orange County through the end of the year. Dermacare is also offering KTLA viewers $250 gift cards toward their SkinVive purchase when they mention KTLA.

