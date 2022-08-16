Los Angeles community leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new outdoor fitness area designed for seniors at Echo Park Lake.

The fitness equipment will be located at the northwest corner of the park and will take approximately three months to install, City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell’s office said in a news release.

“Parks play a critical role in keeping all Angelenos fit and healthy,” said O’Farrell. “I’m proud to have worked with the local community to secure funding for Echo Park Lake’s latest amenity, keeping our seniors front and center, in a safe, active environment.”

O’Farrell says the new equipment is the result of “extensive dialogue” between Echo Park seniors and the Department of Recreation and Parks.